The new smartphone of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 10T 5G is launching in the Indian market today. The smartphone can be launched with triple rear cameras. Apart from this, a 5000mAh battery can be found in the upcoming handset. The Redmi Note 10T smartphone was launched in Russia last month as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. This will be the first phone in the Redmi Note series to come with 5G connectivity. Features like MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 48MP triple rear camera, and 90Hz refresh rate can be found in the smartphone. Earlier Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphones were launched in the Indian market.

Redmi Note 10T 5G – How to Watch Livestream

The launch of the Redmi Note 10T smartphone will be at 12 pm IST. It will be presented through an online event. According to claims, the phone will be launched in only one variant. It will be sold through the online shopping website Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India (Expected)

Xiaomi has not yet given any information about the price of the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone. But if leaks are to be believed, then the price of this upcoming handset can be kept between Rs 10,000 to 15,000. However, if the initial teasers are to be believed, then this phone could be similar to the Russian variant. This phone was launched in the Russian market for RUB 19,990 (approximately Rs 20,500) which is the price of the phone’s 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Xiaomi India Communications head Kasturi Paladhi has appeared in a video announcing the India launch of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The company has also made a microsite live for this, in which the design of the upcoming smartphone can be seen before the launch.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 10T 5G phone will work on MIUI based on Android 11 and can be given a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display, which will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with which 6GB of RAM has been paired. Connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in the Redmi Note 10T 5G phone, whose primary camera is 48 megapixels. It includes a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. This phone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor can also be given to the phone. A 5,000 mAh battery will be given in the phone, with which there is 18W fast charging support.