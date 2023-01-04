Top Recommended Stories
Redmi Note 12 Series Set To Launch In India Today: Check Expected Price, Features
Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Event: The Redmi Note 12 series event will start at 12:00 PM on January 5 and users can watch the event on Mi.com platform and the company’s official YouTube channel.
Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Latest Update: The Chinese consumer tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5 that is Thursday. The launch event is set to go live at 12 PM. Xiaomi will announce three phones at the event – standard, Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.
Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Event: Here’s What to Expect
The company will be launching a range of Redmi devices:
- Redmi Note 12
- Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Event: Date and Time
The Redmi Note 12 series event will begin at 12:00 PM on January 5 and users who are interested in watching the event can head to Mi.com platform and the company’s official YouTube channel.
Redmi Note 12 Series: Expected Features, Specification
The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has support for up to 900nits brightness. On paper, the device seems to have a pretty good screen.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which is also powering the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone.
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has X-axis linear motor for better haptic feedback and there is a typical 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging.
Redmi Note 12 Series: Expected Price
Price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could begin from Rs 24,999 in India, according to tipster Paras Guglani. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256 storage model is said to be Rs 26,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will cost you Rs 28,999. However, these prices would be based on bank offers, as per the tipster.
