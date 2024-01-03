Home

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Plus to be Launched in India on Jan 4: Check Expected Price, Features

Redmi Note 13 Pro is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, MIUI 14, 5,100mAh battery, 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP back and 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note Launch Latest Update: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi said it is all set to launch the Redmi Note 13 series with three models – Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G in India on January 4, 2024. These phones have already been launched in China and teasing details of the phones are available for a while on its Indian social handles.

From price and special features to specifications and how to watch the live stream, here are all the details you should know about the smartphones before the launch.

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ Launch: Watch Livestreaming

The potential buyers can watch the live streaming of the phone launch on the official YouTube channel (or other social media networks) of Xiaomi India or Redmi India. They can watch the live streaming of the launch on January 4 at 12:00 PM.

Redmi Note 13 5G: Check Price, Specifications

Preliminary reports suggest that the handset is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 6080 processor, MIUI 14, 5,000mAh battery, 108MP + 8MP + 2MP back and 16MP selfie shooter. Redmi Note 13 could have a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro: Check Price, Specifications

After the launch, users will be able to see Redmi Note 13 Pro with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, MIUI 14, 5,100mAh battery, 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP back and 16MP selfie camera. The phone could also debut in the sub-Rs 25,000-30,000 price category.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Check Price And Specifications

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved 120Hz display, Dimensity 7200 Ultra, MIUI 14 based on Android 13, 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge charging, 200MP OIS + 8MP UW+ 2MP macro rear and 16MP selfie camera. This phone is also likely sit in the sub-Rs 30,000-35,000 slot.

In the meantime, variant-wise MRPs and colours of the Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ were tipped on X (formerly Twitter) recently. Users need to note that the selling price of these models will be lower than the box price.

