Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launched in India : Check Price, Features, Availability Here

The Redmi Note 13 5G series has been unveiled by Xiaomi in the live launch event. The 13 5g, 13 5G Pro and 13 5G Pro Plus will be available for retail on January 10, 2024.

New Delhi: Marking the first smartphone launch of the year in India, Xiaomi’s Redmi brand unveiled the highly anticipated Redmi Note 13 5G series today, January 4, 2024. Bringing three variants to the table—the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G—the series promises to deliver powerful performance and advanced features to the market. Find out more details on the series here.

Redmi Note 13: Check Availability and Price

The official launch event of the Redmi Note 13 series was streamed live on YouTube and the official Mi India website. Redmi has confirmed competitive pricing for the series, which is inclusive of bank offers. The base model, Redmi Note 13 5G, starts at an anticipated Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is expected to begin at INR 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G might start at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The official launch event which was also live streamed on their website and YouTube, has now officially confirmed the pricing. The retail will start on January 10, 2024 available on the official Mi website, Mi- retail stores and e-commerce website Flipkart for all three variants.

Redmi Note 13 Series: Features and Specification

Here are the key highlights of the features and specifications of each phone of the Redmi Note 13 series-

Redmi Note 13 5G:

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate

6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 RAM & Storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options Camera: 108MP camera with 3x sensor zoom

108MP camera with 3x sensor zoom Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 Gorilla Glass Protection, 1800 nits brightness

6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 Gorilla Glass Protection, 1800 nits brightness Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage Camera: 200MP main sensor with OIS and EIS technology.

200MP main sensor with OIS and EIS technology. Battery: 5100mAh with 67W turbo charging

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 Gorilla Glass Protection, 1800 nits brightness

6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 Gorilla Glass Protection, 1800 nits brightness Processor: MediaTek Density 7200 Ultra 5G

MediaTek Density 7200 Ultra 5G RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Camera: 200MP main sensor with OIS and EIS technology.

200MP main sensor with OIS and EIS technology. Battery: 5000mAh with 120W hyper charging

Key Differences and Comparisons:

Feature Redmi Note 13 5G Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Display IPS LCD, 90Hz AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 MediaTek Density 7200 Ultra 5G RAM + Storage 6GB+ 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB 12GB+512GB Rear Cameras 50MP main 108MP main + ultrawide 200MP main + ultrawide Front Camera 13MP 32MP 32MP Battery 5000mAh, 33W charging 510mAh, 67W turbo charging 5000mAh, 120W hypercharging Price Starts at INR 16,999 Starts at INR 23,999 Starts at INR 29,999

The Redmi Note 13 5G series will be live for retail on official stores and and Flipkart on January 10, 2024.

