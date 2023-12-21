Home

Technology

Redmi Note 13 Pro India Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on January 4: Check feature, Specifications

Redmi Note 13 Pro India Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on January 4: Check feature, Specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro prices has reportedly leaked and could be starting at Rs 32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is set to launch on January 4th, 2024

Ahead of its official launch in India on January 4, 2024, the price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro has reportedly been leaked. The leaked information suggests the phone could be positioned within the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. This makes the Note 13 Pro a competitive contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Trending Now

Price Leaks and Details

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 13 Pro’s retail box price could be Rs 32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. However, it’s important to note for the excited users that retail box prices often differ from the actual market selling price. This could be lower due to promotional offers or online discounts, as opposed to local prices from the stores.

You may like to read

Xiaomi, the parent company of Redmi, has yet to officially confirm the pricing of the Redmi Note 13 series in India. However, the leaked price aligns with earlier reports suggesting the Pro model would fall within the Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 35,000 price range, keeping the fans eager for more details.

Key Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro boasts a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7s Gen 2 processor, and a triple-camera system on the back. The phone is expected to run on Android 13 with an update to Android 14 promised in the future.

With its competitive specifications and potentially attractive price point, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is poised to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. Official pricing and further details will be revealed during the launch event on January 4.

Key Points:

Redmi Note 13 Pro India price allegedly leaked at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Official pricing to be announced at the launch event on January 4, 2024.

Expected to compete in the Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 35,000 price range segment.

Features 6.6-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7s Gen 2 processor.

Note 13 Pro sports a high quality 200+ 8+2MP rear camera system with a 16MP front camera

The phone runs on MIUI 14 (based on Android 13) and is promised to deliver Android 14 updates along with necessary security patches from time to time to the users.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.