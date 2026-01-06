Home

Redmi Note 15 5G with 108MP OIS camera launched in India: Everything you need to know about price and sale

Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro in India. Featuring a 108MP OIS camera and HyperOS, the series starts at an aggressive price of ₹18,999.

Xiaomi has officially expanded its mid-range portfolio in India with the highly anticipated launch of the Redmi Note 15 5G series and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The launch event, held in New Delhi, underscored Xiaomi’s commitment to bringing “pro-grade” features to the mass market. The new smartphone and tablet aim to consolidate the brand’s dominance in the budget-to-mid-premium segments by offering significant upgrades in display technology and processing power.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Price and Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 5G arrives as the successor to the popular Note 14 series, featuring a refreshed “Aura Design.” The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, it features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a first for the standard ‘Note’ model in this price bracket. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Redmi Note 15 5G is priced starting at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: A New Productivity Powerhouse

Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, targeting students and remote professionals. The tablet features a 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, making it a capable device for multitasking and light gaming.

One of the standout features of the Pad 2 Pro is its massive 8,800mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 14 hours of continuous video playback. The tablet also supports the new Redmi Smart Pen and a magnetic keyboard, sold separately. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro starts at an introductory price of Rs 16,499.

Software and Connectivity

Both devices run on Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS based on Android 14. HyperOS promises a more fluid user interface, reduced system bloat, and better interconnectivity between Xiaomi devices. Connectivity options include 5G (with support for 10 bands), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Note 15 5G.

Availability and Launch Offers

The devices will go on sale starting January 12 via Mi.com, Amazon India, and retail partners. Xiaomi is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 for ICICI and SBI cardholders, effectively bringing the starting price of the Redmi Note 15 5G down to Rs 17,499 for a limited period.

