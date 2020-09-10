Redmi Note 9: If you have not been able to buy Redmi’s cool smartphone Redmi Note 9 in the previous sale, then you have a great chance today. The sale of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9, which comes with an initial price of Rs 11,999, will start from 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com. The phone has features such as 5,020mAh battery, storage up to 128 GB and four rear camera setups with 48-megapixel primary sensor. Also Read - Made in India Smartphone Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today in India at 12 Noon – Check Specifications, Price, and Camera Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Sale and Offer Details

In today’s sale, the company is also going to provide the Redmi Note 9 smartphone with some attractive offers. The phone will get an instant discount of 5 percent on HSBC Bank’s cashback card. Apart from this, the phone will also get 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The first sale of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note in India was on July 24. Today’s sale will take place at 12 noon. Customers can buy it from online shopping websites Amazon and Mi.com. The smartphone comes in Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Featuring Quad Rear Camera, Launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price

The Redmi Note 9 comes in three variants. The phone’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The same, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499, while the top variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. This Redmi smartphone comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Gray and Scarlet Red color options. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, Its Next Smartphone in Redmi Note Series in India, Set For Launch on July 20

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD + (2340×1080 pixel resolution) display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Splash Free Nano Coating have been given for protection. This phone comes with 4 GB / 6 GB RAM, 64 GB / 128 GB storage and MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone will get a 5,020mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with reverse charging feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Camera Features

Redmi Note 9 has four cameras on the back side. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-secondary secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 13-megapixel front camera for video calling and selfie. The front camera offers features such as front facing flash, HDR mode, face recognition and AI modes. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the phone.

This phone of Redmi has an option of 64 GB and 128 GB storage, which can be increased to 512 GB with a micro-SD card. The battery of the phone is 5,020mAh, which supports 22.5W fast charging. Its battery also supports 9W reverse charging.

Talking about connectivity options, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is given in the back of the phone. Apart from this, it has accelerometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster and proximity sensors.