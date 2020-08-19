Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on Sale today at 12 pm: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be made available for sale in the Indian market once again. This smartphone will come in flash sale today at noon and users can buy it from the company’s official website Mi.com and e-commerce site Amazon. As a special feature, you will get a quad rear camera setup, 5020mAh battery, and powerful performance. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on Sale Now Via Amazon, mi.com; Check Price, Key Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale and Price

Airtel users can get double data benefit which will be available with plans of Rs 298 and Rs 398. If you want to buy Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, then this smartphone is available in three different storage variants. You can buy its 6GB + 64GB model for a price of Rs 16,999. While the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 18,499. At the same time, the high-end model of the phone has been made available for Rs 19,999 and it has 8GB + 128GB storage. This smartphone is available in aurora blue, glacier white, and interstellar black color variants.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

Redmi Note 9 pro Max runs on MIUI 11 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. Its internal memory is up to 128GB, which can be increased to 512GB with the help of the card. The company has given Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with Anti-oil and an anti-fingerprint protective coating. To keep things ticking, the phone is powered by 5020mAh Li-Polymer Battery with Built-in rechargeable battery and USB Type-C reversible connector port. It also includes 33W Fast Charger in-box. Other features include Single (bottom opening) speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 microphones for noise cancellation, and Smart PA. The company has also given the support of various sensors including Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E Compass, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Camera Features

For Photography, the Quad camera setup has been given in its rear. Its primary camera is 64MP with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/1.89. Apart from this, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2, 5MP macro camera with 2cm focus distance, and 2MP depth camera with 1.75μm are also available here. A 32MP camera for selfie is given in the front. Its battery is 5,020mAh and 33W fast charging is also supported here. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted here.