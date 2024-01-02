Home

Technology

Redmi Slashes Note 12 4G Prices | Check New Rates, Features And Other Details Here

Redmi Slashes Note 12 4G Prices | Check New Rates, Features And Other Details Here

The Note 12 5G series has a 6.67-inch full HD+Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Buy Redmi 12 5G (Jade Black, 4GB 128GB) at Early Access Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Redmi has cut the prices of the Redmi Note 12 4G series in India. To recall, the company had launched the smartphone in March last year. This comes ahead of the release of Redmi’s latest Note 13 5G series in the country, slated for January 4.

Trending Now

The Note 12 5G series has a 6.67-inch full HD+Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

You may like to read

Redmi Note 12 4G series: Key Details

The phone’s 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, launched at Rs 14,999, get a price cut of Rs 3000 and now available at 11,999

The 6GB+128GB model, launched at Rs 16,999, get a price cut of Rs 3000, now available at Rs13,999, respectively.

The offer, available on e-commerce site Flipkart, also features an additional ₹1500 discount on purchases made using credit/debit cards of SBI, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank, bringing the effective price down to ₹10,499 for the 6GB+128GB model, and ₹12,499 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant.

The phone is packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU (graphics processing unit).

The screen of the smartphone is 6.67-inch full HD+Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

A 5000mAh unit that can be fast-charged with a 33W charger.

A 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

A triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.