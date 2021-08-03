RedmiBook Series to Launch Today: The India launch of the RedmiBook has been set for today at 12 pm. Xiaomi confirmed on Tuesday via a media invite. The company teased the launch of the first Redmi-branded laptop in India a few days back. Xiaomi entered the laptop segment in India last year with the launch of the Mi Notebook and now the RedmiBook series is also entering the Indian market. The device is likely to launch with an aggressive price tag and competitive specifications. Xiaomi has already introduced RedmiBook, RedmiBook Air, and RedmiBook Pro models in China.Also Read - Xiaomi to launch RedmiBook 13 in China alongside Redmi K30, pre-orders from December 12: Report

According to Leaks, the company can launch the new series with an 11th generation Intel Core processor. Apart from this, a full HD display can be given on the laptop. At present, the company has not revealed how many versions of this series will be launched. But it is expected that two versions of this laptop can be launched. Also Read - RedmiBook 14 with 10th gen Intel Core processor and up to 512GB SDD storage launched: Price, Specifications

“Last year, Redmi became more than a smartphone brand with a phone-plus strategy. We have launched products that would complement your phone and your lifestyle, like power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we took a step further and ventured even into the smart television segment. And now, we have something very interesting coming up. Are you ready to #SuperStart life with #RedmiBook?” the company says in its invite.

Redmi Book Launch – How to Watch Livestream

The company will launch the RedmiBook series today at 12 pm (noon) through a virtual event that will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Redmi Book Series Price in India (Expected)

Talking about its Indian price, it is being speculated that its price can be around Rs 50,000 or it can be less than that. According to the teaser by the company, the phone will be made available in the Charcoal Gray color option. Users have been waiting for RedmiBook 15 for a long time and its launch will unveil all the details.

Redmi Book Series Specifications (Expected)

A 15.6-inch full-HD display can be given in RedmiBook 15. It is expected to be powered by 11th generation Intel Core i3 and Corei5 processors along with 8 GB RAM. This laptop is expected to be offered in two variants. Its first version can be offered with 256 GB variant and second with 512 GB variant. It can work on Windows 10. For connectivity, features such as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and the audio jack can be provided in the laptop along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. A 65 W charger. At present, no information has been given about its battery.

The teaser poster shows a classic design with thick bezels all around the display, especially at the bottom and top. The company has launched several RedmiBook models in China, there is no clarity on which model will make its India debut. The Redmi Book series was first introduced in China in 2019 and since then several options have been launched in the domestic market. The most recent launches include the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops with both AMD Ryzen and 11th generation Intel Core processor versions.