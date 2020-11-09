New Delhi: Uber on Monday launched a PIN-dispatch feature at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport which will give riders a one-time PIN upon requesting a trip that will help in reducing wait times. Also Read - Security Tightened at Delhi Airport After Threat Calls Received to 2 Air India Flights to London

Now, when riders request an UberGo at the IGI international airport, they will receive a unique 6-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone, reducing waiting times to almost zero. Also Read - Uber Users Will Now be Able to Book e-rickshaws From Selected Metro Stations in Delhi

The company issued a statement regarding the new feature and said, “The users just need to request an UberGo trip to receive a 6-digit personal identification number (PIN). Walk to the Uber pickup zone, and join the line. Share the unique PIN with the first available driver. Verify vehicle and driver details before you get into the vehicle.” Also Read - Good News! Delhi's IGI Airport Ranked Second Safest in The World For Covid Safety Protocols

For a safe and secure experience, the riders will also receive the driver and vehicle details for additional verification checks.

Initially, this PIN-dispatch feature was launched at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, resulting in an 80 per cent reduction of wait times and improved traffic flow at the dedicated pickup areas.

Earlier this month, Uber deployed 100 e-rickshaws across 26 Delhi Metro stations for the last-mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes.

(With IANS inputs)