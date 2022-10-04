Reliance Jio 5G Services Latest Update: Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the trial launch of 5G services in 4 cities on Dussehra that is tomorrow, October 5. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Reliance Jio also announced Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps+ speed. At present, Jio has announced beta trials for its 5G services, which means not everyone will be able to get access to Jio 5G network.Also Read - When Will Reliance Jio Users Get 5G Access on Their Phone? Mukesh Ambani Replies

The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready, said the company. The company said the users will continue to avail of Beta trial "until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer."

The company also added that invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said that Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India.

“In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size,” said Ambani.

Jio said it is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.

What is Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

As part of the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, the telecom operator will offer unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps+ speed.

How to get Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

The users living in these above mentioned 4 cities with a 5G smartphone will automatically get upgraded to the Jio 5G Welcome Offer. So, they will possibly need not follow any procedure to upgrade to the Welcome Offer.

Who is eligible for Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

The people living in 4 cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi with a 5G smartphone are eligible to get access to Jio 5G Welcome Offer.

Is Jio 5G Welcome Offer available for free?

For the time being, yes. However, the eligible users will be able to get unlimited Jio 5G for free, at least until Jio announces 5G plans.