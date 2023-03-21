Home

Reliance Jio 5G Services Now Available In 406 Cities Across India | Full List Here

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Akash Ambani, has said that Reliance Jio is on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint to cover every town, taluka and tehsil across the country by December this year.

Reliance Jio's True 5G now available in over 406 cities

Reliance Jio True 5G Services: Reliance Jio’s True 5G services have now spread over 406 cities across India making it the first and only telecom operator to reach such a wide network in a short span of time. The company announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 new cities in 16 states/union territories — Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka). Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Other cities include — Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura).

“Jio is expanding its True-5G reach a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering the majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us,” a company spokesperson said.

