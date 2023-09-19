Home

Reliance Jio AirFiber Wireless Internet Service Launched: Available In THESE 8 Cities; Check Features, Price And More

Unlike Jio Fiber, AirFiber will not be constrained by physical infrastructure limitations such as optical fibres and will be able to provide broader coverage.

Jio AirFiber Launch: Reliance Jio has officially launched launch Jio AirFiber, a wireless internet solution today, September 19. This service is intended for both homes and offices and offers impressive speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, making it ideal for activities like high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing. Jio, on its website, describes the AirFiber as a device that is capable of delivering “fiber-like speed over the air without any wires”. Using it is as simple as plugging it in and powering it on for gigabyte-speed internet. The product was first announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting on August 28.

Jio AirFiber is initially going live in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. “With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

What is Jio AirFiber?

Reliance Jio’s 5G-powered fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service would utilise a plug-and-play wireless routers to deliver internet via Wi-Fi. Unlike traditional broadband services, such as Jio Fiber, which rely on optical fibre cables, Jio AirFiber would establish direct connections with Jio towers through wireless router receivers. With built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, the router would broadcast internet services wirelessly. Essentially, this means that the router would receive internet-ready 5G network signals without the need for optical fibre wires, which would then be wirelessly distributed to connected devices.

Difference between Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber Unlike Jio Fiber, AirFiber will not be constrained by physical infrastructure limitations such as optical fibres and will be able to provide broader coverage. The AirFiber is also expected to surpass the 1 Gbps speeds offered by Jio Fiber. However, the speed could vary depending on the signal strength of its nearest Jio Tower. Jio AirFiber Plan Jio AirFiber plans: In this category, Jio is offering three plans priced at Rs 599, Rs 899, and Rs 1199, respectively. These plans include up to 100 Mbps fast-speed internet data, along with additional benefits such as access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium. Jio AirFiber Max plans: Within this category, Jio is offering three plans priced at Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999, respectively. The plans offer up to 1Gbps internet data speeds and a host of additional benefits, including access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium. Notably, JioAirFiber Max will be available in select areas

