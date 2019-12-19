New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB additional data with a price ranging from Rs 101 to Rs 4,001, stated a report. However, these additional data vouchers, which can be used after exhausting the particular monthly data allocation, does not have any validity benefits.

Jio Subscribers can get these new new data vouchers by logging on through MyJio app or via the official website of the telecom operator. JioFiber consumers purchasing data vouchers of Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001 will receive additional data of 20GB, 55GB, 125GB, 275GB and 650GB respectively to their existing account. Notably, consumers will receive an additional data benefit of 2,000GB on the purchase of data voucher of Rs 4,001.