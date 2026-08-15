Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Get 84 days validity, 168GB data, unlimited calls – check details here

Jio's Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Users will get 84 days of validity for as little as Rs 10.22 per day. The plan comes with 168 GB of data, unlimited calls, Google Gemini Pro, JioHotstar and more.

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Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Get 84 days validity, 168GB data, unlimited calls – check details here | Image: X

Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: At a time when telecom companies are planning to hike the rates of their tariff plans, Reliance Jio still offers cheaper plans to its users. While Bharti Airtel silently removed specific entry-level/budget prepaid value packs in recent months, Jio still offers affordable plans compared to other telecom giants. If a user wants three months of validity, 2 GB a day, and unlimited 5G on a single recharge – and that too by spending less money – they can choose Jio’s under Rs 900 budget plan. Check details here.

Reliance Jio Rs 859 Plan

If you want a long-validity plan with 2GB a day and unlimited 5G on a single recharge, Jio’s Rs 859 pack is the best option. The user of this plan will also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes eligible unlimited 5G data and free access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Benefit Detail Price Rs 859 Validity 84 days Daily data 2GB (168GB in total) 5G data Unlimited (does not count against the daily quota) Voice Unlimited calls to any network SMS 100 per day Post-FUP speed 64 Kbps Effective cost Around Rs 10.22 a day

Reliance Jio Rs 859 Plan: Additional Benefits

With the Rs 859 plan, the user will also get a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100. The user is also eligible for 5000 GB cloud storage and Nano Banana.

However, to continue using Google Gemini Offer user should have an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period. The user will get 168 GB of high-speed data in total for 84 days. If the data is consumed 84 days, the speed will be reduced to 64 kbps.

However, the 168GB limit only applies to the 4G data. If the user consumes more than 2GB data in a day, the speed drops to 64 kbps. But the 5G data is separate and unlimited.

However, Jio also has other cheap plans as well with the same validity, but the packs under 2GB a day don’t include unlimited 5G. In Rs 799 plan, users will get 84 days of service, but the data is limited to 1.5GB per day.

The Rs 859 pack is available to all Jio prepaid users, with no circle or eligibility restrictions.