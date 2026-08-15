EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • Technology
  • Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Get 84 days validity, 168GB data, unlimited calls – check details here

Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Get 84 days validity, 168GB data, unlimited calls – check details here

Jio's Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Users will get 84 days of validity for as little as Rs 10.22 per day. The plan comes with 168 GB of data, unlimited calls, Google Gemini Pro, JioHotstar and more.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: August 15, 2026, 9:38 PM IST
jio
Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: Get 84 days validity, 168GB data, unlimited calls – check details here | Image: X

Reliance Jio Cheapest Prepaid Plan: At a time when telecom companies are planning to hike the rates of their tariff plans, Reliance Jio still offers cheaper plans to its users. While Bharti Airtel silently removed specific entry-level/budget prepaid value packs in recent months, Jio still offers affordable plans compared to other telecom giants. If a user wants three months of validity, 2 GB a day, and unlimited 5G on a single recharge – and that too by spending less money – they can choose Jio’s under Rs 900 budget plan. Check details here.

Reliance Jio Rs 859 Plan

If you want a long-validity plan with 2GB a day and unlimited 5G on a single recharge, Jio’s Rs 859 pack is the best option. The user of this plan will also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes eligible unlimited 5G data and free access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Read more: Mukesh Ambani’s New Year gift for Jio customers as Reliance launches new affordable 36-day recharge plan featuring 2GB daily data and…

Benefit Detail
Price Rs 859
Validity 84 days
Daily data
2GB (168GB in total)
5G data
Unlimited (does not count against the daily quota)
Voice
Unlimited calls to any network
SMS 100 per day
Post-FUP speed 64 Kbps
Effective cost
Around Rs 10.22 a day

Reliance Jio Rs 859 Plan: Additional Benefits

With the Rs 859 plan, the user will also get a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100. The user is also eligible for 5000 GB cloud storage and Nano Banana.

However, to continue using Google Gemini Offer user should have an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period. The user will get 168 GB of high-speed data in total for 84 days. If the data is consumed 84 days, the speed will be reduced to 64 kbps.

However, the 168GB limit only applies to the 4G data. If the user consumes more than 2GB data in a day, the speed drops to 64 kbps. But the 5G data is separate and unlimited.

However, Jio also has other cheap plans as well with the same validity, but the packs under 2GB a day don’t include unlimited 5G. In Rs 799 plan, users will get 84 days of service, but the data is limited to 1.5GB per day.

The Rs 859 pack is available to all Jio prepaid users, with no circle or eligibility restrictions.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.