New Delhi: Reliance Jio Fiber, which was commercially launched in September, has now started to migrate its existing Preview Offer subscribers to paid plans, just months after announcing its tariff plans. As a part of this move, Jio Fiber is giving away a free set-top box to current users of this broadband service.

New subscribers of the service, too, will be given a complimentary set-top box. Currently, the rollout is being carried out in some circles and is likely to be expanded in the coming weeks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reliance Jio Fiber set-top box: It is an Android-based streaming media player which subscribers can connect to their TVs using an HDMI connection. It has a Bluetooth-based remote control, HDMI cable, Ethernet cable, and a quick-start guide. For now, it can stream content from a small number of apps and services only, for which an active internet connection is needed. Additionally, it is powered by Android 7.0, a fairly old version of Android and comes with the December 2018 security patch.

How to get it for free: New subscribers can get it installed as part of the regular installation process. Old subscribers, however, will have to follow the following steps to avail a complimentary Jio Fiber set-top box:

Sign up for a paid plan of your choice on the MyJio app. Pick a monthly, quarterly or an annual plan.

Once the payment is made, the app will display a banner on the main screen to help you schedule your set-top box installation.

Also, you can also visit a nearby retail store to pick up the set-top box. However, check with the shop if they have a set-top box in stock, before leaving home.

Installing Jio Fiber set-top box: The Reliance Jio Fiber technician will help you handle the installation process. You will first have to open the MyJio app to claim a voucher for the set-top box. Once the setup is complete, which takes around 10 minutes, the set-top box can be connected to the TV. It will first install a few updates and reboot; the remote, too, will receive an update the first time you use it.

Features of Jio Fiber set-top box: It comes with Hotstar, YouTube, Voot, JioSaavn, JioTV Plus, SonyLIV and JioCinema. JioStore, which is a custom app store, lets you download new apps on the set-top box. You can also download and play games on it. You can also access select live TV channels, including those on entertainment, music and news channels. Support for more live channels will be added soon.

However, streaming 4K content on this set-top box is not possible for now.