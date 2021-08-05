Reliance Jio is constantly bringing new recharge plans for the convenience of its users. The company recently brought Jio Freedom plan. The company says that these plans give users freedom from the daily data limit. That is, users can spend any amount of data every day out of the total data available in these plans. There is no limit on the daily usage data in these plans.Also Read - Best Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans in 2020: From Rs 98 to Rs 4999, List of All Prepaid Plans in India

Reliance Jio has introduced new Reliance Jio Freedom Plans for its prepaid users to give relief to mobile users from the worry of ending the daily data limit.

Jio introduced 5 new prepaid freedom plans

Reliance Jio has prepared prepaid packs under its Jio Freedom plan which come with no daily data limit and additional benefits. The cheapest pack of the Jio Freedom plan costs Rs 127 and the most expensive pack costs Rs 2,397.

Rs 127 plan free calling and 12GB data

The validity of this Rs 127 plan of Reliance Jio is 15 days. Users get a total of 12GB of data in the plan. The plan offers the benefit of free calling on any network. In this plan with no daily data limit of Jio, the facility of sending 100 SMS every day is available. A free subscription to Jio apps is available in the plan.

Reliance Jio Freedom Plan ₹247

This pack offers 30 days validity and a 25GB data limit. You also get access to all complimentary Jio services, and voice calling is free with all Reliance Jio Freedom plans. Also, there is a facility to send 100 SMS every day. The subscription to Jio apps in the plan is free.

Rs 447 plan with 60 days validity and 50GB data

There is also a plan of Rs 447 in the Freedom plans of Reliance Jio. Users get 60 days validity in this plan. A total of 50GB of data is given in the plan. Out of this data, you can use any amount of data every day. In this plan of Reliance Jio, the benefit of free calling is available on any network. A free subscription of Jio apps is also available in the plan with 100 SMS every day.

Rs 597 Reliance Jio Freedom Plan

This plan comes with 75GB of data with a validity of 90 days. You also get free calling, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and iCloud. A free subscription of Jio apps is given in the plan with the facility of sending 100 SMS every day.

Reliance Jio Freedom Plan Rs 2,397

In Reliance Jio’s Rs 2397 plan, users get 365 days validity. Total 365GB of data is given in the plan. Unlimited calling on any network is available in the plan. The plan offers the facility to send 100 SMS every day. Also, a subscription to Jio apps is available for free.

Reliance Jio’s Freedom Plans are specially designed for those users who need a large amount of data. Also, since these plans come without any daily date limit, you are not restricted by the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The plans that come with FUP slow down the data speed after the limit is exhausted. You will not face any such problem with these Reliance Jio Freedom Plans and you can continue browsing the content of your choice without any worries.