New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched a Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) service of its own, on the lines of Bharti Airtel, which launched its VoWiFi services last month, called ‘Airtel WiFi Calling.’

The service, for now, is available only in Delhi-NCR region and Chennai. Also, unlike Airtel, the Jio VoWiFi service isn’t restricted only to its JioFiber, and works with all kinds of indoor WiFi networks and public WiFi hotspots. However, it is compatible only with premium smartphones for now.

Airtel’s service, meanwhile, works only with Airtel Xstream Fiber and is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. It will be rolled out in other regions in a phased manner. It is also compatible with a number of smartphones.

Airtel WiFi Calling uses WiFi networks to create a separate channel for voice calls, improving calling experience for customers. Another benefit it has is that users need not purchase a separate sim card to use this service, as it can be used from any area which has WiFi connectivity. Also, no new plan or any extra payment is needed to use this service.

According to experts, launching its own VoWiFi service will help Jio, too, to improve indoor voice calling experience for its users, as it addresses problems of insufficient coverage, especially indoors where it can be used even with the VoLTE.