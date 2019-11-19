New Delhi: A day after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel’s decision to increase telecom charges, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that it will increase tariffs on mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks.

“Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments,” Reliance Jio said in its statement.

The company statement came after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) seems unlikely to go lenient on the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) fixed. TRAI had slashed the IUC to 6 paise per minute from 14 paise in 2017 and had claimed to the regime will end by January 2020.

Notably, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone decided to hike tariffs from December 1 this year in an attempt to curb the ongoing telecom crisis. Vodafone and Airtel had pointed out their quantum of losses that made their operations unsustainable.

Vodafone had even hinted at not being able to remain as a going concern if relief does not come for the sector.

Now, with Jio’s decision to hike tariffs, cheap and free data will be a thing of past for Indian customers enjoying the 3-year honeymoon. With the Ambani-owned telco increasing its call and internet charges, there will be parity among all players in the sector.