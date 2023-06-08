Home

Reliance Jio Launches JioTag in India: Check Price And Key Specifications Here

The JioTag is listed on the Jio.com website at Rs. 2,199, but the tracker is currently available for Rs. 749.

Reliance Jio launches Apple AirTag-rival, JioTag: All you need to know

New Delhi: JioTag has been launched in India on Thursday. The latest JioTag is an Apple AirTag-like Bluetooth tracker for devices and accessories. The JioTag is listed on the Jio.com website at Rs. 2,199, but the tracker is currently available for Rs. 749. The newly-launched device is supported by the Jio Community Find feature.

Interested buyers may note that Reliance is offering a cash-on-delivery option at select pin codes across the country, but others can place prepaid orders for the device. The white-coloured lightweight tracker comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable in the box.

JioTag: Here are some of the specifications

The JioTag is powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery, that offers up to a year battery life.

The tracker can connect with the user’s smartphone using Bluetooth v5.1.

JioTag weighs 9.5 grams and measures 38.2mm x 38.2mm x 7.2mm in size.

The white-coloured lightweight tracker comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable in the box.

The lanyard cable helps attach the tracker to other items easily.

It offers a tracking distance of up to 20 meters indoors and up to 50 meters outdoors.

The tracker can also be used to track users’ smartphones.

Double-tapping the JioTag should make the phone ring, even when in silent mode

The Jio Community Find feature supports this newly-launched Bluetook tracker.

This means that when people are unable to find the connected items at the last disconnected location, they can list their JioTag as lost on the JioThings application on their smartphones and the Community

