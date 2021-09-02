Reliance Jio is coming up with a new range of prepaid plans, in which users will get access to all the content available on Disney + Hotstar. Company sources said that these plans will start from Rs 499. Jio has launched this plan especially for customers who want to subscribe to OTT apps at the cost of their prepaid plan. All these plans come with a subscription to Disney + Hotstar for one year. These plans are not listed on the company’s website, but they will be available from September 1.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father Santokh Singh Sukh

The new plan of Jio has launched with the VIP subscription of Disney + Hotstar New Plan. Unlimited voice calls, data, SMS, Jio apps, and many other benefits will be available in the plan. Previously, users were unable to access content from Disney+ Originals, Disney TV shows, Marvel, Star Wars, etc. without a premium subscription. After the launch of the new plan, the subscribers of all the lowest and highest plans will get the same content library.

The company has started new plans from Rs 499 and their cost is up to Rs 1,499 per annum. Previously, users without a premium subscription could not access content such as Disney+ Originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, 20th Century, and Searchlight Pictures. Apart from the 1-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar, Jio's new plan gives users unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio apps, and other benefits. According to the sources, active Jio users of the Disney + Hotstar plan will not have to take a new plan. They will continue to get the benefit of the facility till their current plan expires.

Rs 888 will have to be paid for the validity of 84 days, in which the benefit of 2GB of data, free calls, and SMS will be available every day. This plan will be offered for Rs 2,599 for a validity of one year. Rs 549 will have to be paid for the data add-on plan, in which 1.5GB of data will be given daily for 56 days. However, no call or SMS benefit will be available in this plan.