New Delhi: Many Reliance Jio users across reported issues with the network on Wednesday morning as the server seemed to be down. Jio users across the country said they were unable to make calls, send messages, check social media or browse the internet. Several users complained to outage tracking website DownDetector that Jio was not working for them.

Around 12 pm, DownDetector showed thousands of complaints, 40 per cent of which were related to signal issues. According to the outage tracking website, 36 per cent of users were facing issues with sending emails, whereas around 24 per cent of users complain of complete blackout.

However, the telecom operator hasn’t acknowledged the problem yet but in view of rising complaints, Reliance Jio is expected to issue a statement soon.

Jio users who were experiencing issues with their network took to Twitter and flooded the hashtag #JioDown with memes. They compared the Jio server issues with the recent global outage of Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram when the apps were inaccessible for nearly six hours. Here are some of the tweets from the trend:

