Reliance Jio's much-awaited phone 2021 offer started from today across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers. The JioPhone 2021 offer will give customers 2 GB data access per month and unlimited voice calls for 2 years at a combo price of Rs. 1,999. The telecom operator, with this plan has pledged to accelerate market transition towards '2G-mukt Bharat'.

While announcing the offer, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio had said, "There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last four years, Jio has democratized the internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few. The new JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this Digital divide and welcome every Indian to join the movement."

All You Need to Know About New 2021 Offer

For new users, the offer packs-in a JioPhone device with 2 years of unlimited voice calls as well as data (2 GB high speed Data every month) for Rs 1,999.

The JioPhone device with 1-year unlimited services would be available for Rs 1499.

The company claimed that for similar services, customers using other networks shell out ‘2.5X more’.

For existing customers as well, the company has announced an offer of Rs 749 recharge, which will provide them unlimited calls and 2GB per month data for 12 months.