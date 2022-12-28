Reliance Jio Suffers Major Outage in Several Metro Cities

Reliance Jio Down: Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Jio network.

Reliance Jio suffers major outage

New Delhi: Users of Reliance Jio services faced a major outage as its network went down in some major cities of India on Wednesday. The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector.

According to Down Detector, 56 per cent of users reported that they are facing issues with mobile internet, 35 per cent reported with no signal issues and 9 per cent mentioned issues with their mobile phone.

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Jio network.

“@JioCare internet not working since yesterday night. Not able to register a complaint on Jio Application nor customer care responding. Application states no outage,” a user tweeted.

“@jio @jiocare in jio network I am facing issue since 1 week. no network, call drop, no voice After receiving call” a user said.

Meanwhile, some users have also reported problems with Jio Fiber. “Jio Fiber device is not working properly since a few hours, with a consistent blinking red light, which switches to green for a short time and then back to blinking red. Remaining details shared via DM. Please assist urgently. Thanks,” a user tweeted.