Reliance Jio Launch: Advancing its 5G launch, Reliance Jio will start a beta trial of the service on Wednesday, offering select customers unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps speed. Jio was earlier scheduled to go live with 5G on Diwali. Jio True 5G is expected to become the world's most advanced 5G service. The telecom giant's mission with 5G is to speed up India's transformation into a Digital Society. Users will continue to avail (themselves) of this Beta trial until the network coverage of the city is substantially complete to provide best coverage and user experience to every customer," the company said in a statement.

The select customers will be automatically upgraded to 5G service without their having to change their SIM cards or handsets. "Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G service so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from," the company said in a press statement on Tuesday.

RELIANCE JIO TRUE 5G LAUNCH: HOW WILL IT WORK

Jio True 5G Welcome Offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation. The company will send an invite to customers under Jio True 5G Welcome Offer to try its 5G services, and the subscribers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready4. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer. Invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.

RELIANCE JIO 5G: WHO WILL BE INVITED AND HOW TO GET INVITED?

You need to be a customer in the state of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. If you are in roaming in these cities, then you won’t get the 5G invite from Jio. Your SIM needs to have been purchased in either of the above-mentioned cities. Only users of these states will be invited to experience the True 5G of Reliance Jio. You cannot be invited on your wish. If you are an eligible customer, you will receive an SMS from Reliance Jio for the 5G experience. A source said that Jio would send SMS to customers who are invited to trialling its 5G networks. This is a beta trial from Jio for its 5G network. The telco wants to get feedback from its customers and then make improvements if necessary.

JIO TRUE 5G ADVANTAGES

The company claims that the True 5G will be an advanced 5G network with zero dependency on the 4G network.

It will have powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing, and network slicing.

The network connectivity will be far superior to 4G-based Non-Standalone networks being launched by other operators.

The network will have the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

The company stated that Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum to ensure deep indoor coverage.

Besides, the network will combine these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation, which would offer a unique combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

Earlier, billionaire and Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Industries Ltd.'s 5G network will cover the remotest corners of India by December next year, providing services. Ambani also said he expects the technology will help India become a major exporter of high-value digital solutions and services as 5G can power the country's emergence as the world's intelligence capital.

Reliance is counting on countrywide deployment of 5G to help woo high-paying wireless users and boost its e-commerce and media business even though the technology hasn’t yet proven profitable for other Asian wireless operators.

“5G is much more than just the next generation of connectivity technology,” Ambani said in his speech. “It is a foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, Blockchain, and Metaverse.