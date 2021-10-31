New Delhi: Telecom major Jio’s much-anticipated affordable smartphone ‘JioPhone Next’ that will be available in stores from Diwali can also be bought using EMI plans as low as Rs. 300 per month and the maximum EMI one can pay for the phone per month is Rs. 600. The made-for-India smartphone, jointly designed by the two companies, is priced at just Rs. 6,499, however, people can buy this at an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18 or 24 months. The affordable smartphone will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations from this week on the occasion of Diwali.Also Read - JioPhone Next to be Available In Stores From Diwali at Just Rs 6,499: Check Features, Other Details

In case you’re wondering, how can the down payment of the smartphone be as low as Rs. 300, we can help you understand this in an easy way. So, the catch is JioPhone Next can be purchased with four EMI plans — Always-On plan, Large plan, XL Plan, and XXL plan. Ans, let us tell you that all these plans come with different ranges of free data and free calling. That is, after buying the phone, you’ll hardly spend anything on recharging this phone separately. And, if the cost of recharge money is removed from the monthly EMI, then this phone becomes even cheaper.

Always-On plan

In this plan, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months and a monthly EMI of Rs 350 for 18 months. On both the EMI plans, 100 minutes are available for calling with 5GB data for a month. Know-how:

Here’s how you can opt for monthly EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months with a down payment of Rs 1,999:

24 months x EMI Rs 300 = Rs 7,200

75 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs.75 x 24 months = Rs.1,800

i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.7200 = Rs.9,199

Rs 9199 – Rs 1800 recharge saved = Rs 7,399

JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 7,399 after a monthly EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months.

Here’s how you can opt for monthly EMI of Rs 350 for 18 months with a down payment of Rs 1,999: