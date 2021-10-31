New Delhi: Telecom major Jio’s much-anticipated affordable smartphone ‘JioPhone Next’ that will be available in stores from Diwali can also be bought using EMI plans as low as Rs. 300 per month and the maximum EMI one can pay for the phone per month is Rs. 600. The made-for-India smartphone, jointly designed by the two companies, is priced at just Rs. 6,499, however, people can buy this at an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18 or 24 months. The affordable smartphone will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations from this week on the occasion of Diwali.Also Read - JioPhone Next to be Available In Stores From Diwali at Just Rs 6,499: Check Features, Other Details
In case you’re wondering, how can the down payment of the smartphone be as low as Rs. 300, we can help you understand this in an easy way. So, the catch is JioPhone Next can be purchased with four EMI plans — Always-On plan, Large plan, XL Plan, and XXL plan. Ans, let us tell you that all these plans come with different ranges of free data and free calling. That is, after buying the phone, you’ll hardly spend anything on recharging this phone separately. And, if the cost of recharge money is removed from the monthly EMI, then this phone becomes even cheaper.
Also Read - Jio Phone Next: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reveals Big Details Ahead of Launch
Speaking of the EMI plans, let us give you a detailed understanding of the financing options if you’re planning to buy this super-affordable smartphone. Also Read - Vodafone Idea Faces Disappointment; Reliance Jio, Airtel Get Boost; Details Here
Always-On plan
In this plan, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months and a monthly EMI of Rs 350 for 18 months. On both the EMI plans, 100 minutes are available for calling with 5GB data for a month. Know-how:
Here’s how you can opt for monthly EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months with a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 24 months x EMI Rs 300 = Rs 7,200
- 75 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs.75 x 24 months = Rs.1,800
- i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.7200 = Rs.9,199
- Rs 9199 – Rs 1800 recharge saved = Rs 7,399
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 7,399 after a monthly EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months.
Here’s how you can opt for monthly EMI of Rs 350 for 18 months with a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 18 months x EMI Rs 350 = Rs 6,300
- 75 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs.75 x 18 months = Rs.1,350
- i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.6,300 = Rs.8,299
- Rs 8299 – Rs 1350 recharge saved = Rs 6,949
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 6,949 after a monthly EMI of Rs 350 for 18 months.
Large Plan
In this plan, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 450 for 24 months and a monthly EMI of Rs 500 for 18 months. Unlimited calling with daily 1.5GB data will be available for a month on both the EMI plans. Know-how:
Here’s how you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 450 for 24 months by making a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 24 months x EMI Rs 450 = Rs 10,800
- 199 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs 199 x 24 months = Rs 4,776
- i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.10800 = Rs.12,799
- Rs 12799 – Rs 4776 recharge saved = Rs 8,023
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 8,023 after a monthly EMI of Rs 450 for 24 months.
Here’s how you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 500 for 18 months by making a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 18 months x EMI Rs 500 = Rs 9,000
- 199 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs 199 x 18 months = Rs 3,582
- i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.9000 = Rs.10,999
- Rs 10999 – Rs 3582 recharge saved = Rs 7,417
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 7,417 after a monthly EMI of Rs 500 for 18 months.
XL plan
In this plan, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 500 for 24 months and a monthly EMI of Rs 550 for 18 months. Unlimited calling with daily 2GB data will be available for a month on both the EMI plans. Know-how:
Here’s how you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 500 for 24 months by making a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 24 months x EMI Rs 500 = Rs 12,000
- 249 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs 249 x 24 months = Rs 5,976
- i.e. Rs. 1999 down payment + EMI Rs. 12000 = Rs. 13,999
- Rs 13999 – Rs 5976 recharge saved = Rs 8,023
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 8,023 after a monthly EMI of Rs 450 for 24 months.
Here’s how you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 550 for 18 months by making a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 18 months x EMI Rs.550 = Rs.9,900
- 249 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. That is, Rs 249 x 18 months = Rs 4,482
- i.e. Rs. 1999 down payment + EMI Rs. 9900 = Rs. 11,899
- Rs 11899 – Rs 4482 recharge saved = Rs 7,417
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 7,417 after a monthly EMI of Rs 450 for 18 months.
XXL plan
In this plan, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 550 for 24 months and a monthly EMI of Rs 600 for 18 months. Unlimited calling with daily 2.5GB data will be available for a month on both the EMI plans. Know-how:
Here’s how you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 550 for 24 months by making a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 24 Months x EMI Rs.550 = Rs.13,200
- 299 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs 299 x 24 months = Rs 7,176
- i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.13200 = Rs.15,199
- Rs 15199 – Rs 7176 recharge saved = Rs 8,023
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 8,023 after a monthly EMI of Rs 450 for 24 months.
Here’s how you can opt for a monthly EMI of Rs 600 for 18 months by making a down payment of Rs 1,999:
- 18 months x EMI Rs 600 = Rs 10,800
- 299 rupees will be saved on recharge on this plan. i.e. Rs 299 x 18 months = Rs 5,382
- i.e. Rs.1999 down payment + EMI Rs.10800 = Rs.12,799
- Rs 12799 – Rs 5382 recharge saved = Rs 7,417
- JioPhone Next will cost you Rs 7,417 after a monthly EMI of Rs 600 for 18 months.
Processing fee of Rs. 501 on EMI plans
JioPhone Next can also be purchased upfront without any financing plan for only Rs 6,499. If you select any of the EMI plans from Always-on, Large, XL and XXL, then you will have to pay a separate processing fee of Rs 501.
About the Jiophone Next phone
The 5.45-inch JioPhone Next that houses Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android, will have a multi-touch HD+ screen, a 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP front camera.The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will offer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512 GB.
It will house Qualcomm Snapdragon chip called QM-215 (quad-core up to 1.3 Ghz). There will be a 3,500mAh battery and 2 Dual-SIM Nano slots, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The device will offer easy access and consume content in 10 languages. JioPhone Next claims to delivers great photos and videos in low-light situations to HDR Mode that brings out wider colour and dynamic range in images.