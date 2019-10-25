New Delhi: Just days after announcing ‘all-in-one’ plans for regular users of its Jio connection, Reliance has now extended the facility to JioPhone users as well. As the name suggests, under the all-in-one plan, JioPhone users will get unlimited plans with all services in a single plan.
The move comes nearly two weeks after the company announced that a charge of six paise per minute would now be levied on voice calls made to rival networks.
Under all-in-one, the telecom giant has announced four plans, between Rs 75-Rs 185, all of which have a 28-day validity period. However, since voice calls from Jio to non-Jio operators are no longer free, these plans will offer only a minute of offnet calls.
The four all-in-one plans are as follows:
- Rs 75 all-in-one plan: It offers free Jio to Jio calls along with 500 minutes offnet calling and 3GB data for 28 days
- Rs 125 all-in-one plan: This plan, too, offers free Jio to Jio calls with 500 minutes offnet calling and 14GB data for 28 days
- Rs 155 all-in-one plan: This plan also offers free Jio to Jio calls and 500 minutes offnet calling, but with 28GB data for a month
- Rs 185 all-in-one plan: It offers 56GB data for 28 days while the rest of the features remain the same.
The all-in-one plans for Jio sim users were introduced at Rs 222, 333, 444 and 555 respectively. These offer 2GB data, free Jio-to-Jio calls, free SMS services etc.