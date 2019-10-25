New Delhi: Just days after announcing ‘all-in-one’ plans for regular users of its Jio connection, Reliance has now extended the facility to JioPhone users as well. As the name suggests, under the all-in-one plan, JioPhone users will get unlimited plans with all services in a single plan.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the company announced that a charge of six paise per minute would now be levied on voice calls made to rival networks.

Under all-in-one, the telecom giant has announced four plans, between Rs 75-Rs 185, all of which have a 28-day validity period. However, since voice calls from Jio to non-Jio operators are no longer free, these plans will offer only a minute of offnet calls.

The four all-in-one plans are as follows:

Rs 75 all-in-one plan: It offers free Jio to Jio calls along with 500 minutes offnet calling and 3GB data for 28 days

It offers free Jio to Jio calls along with 500 minutes offnet calling and 3GB data for 28 days Rs 125 all-in-one plan: This plan, too, offers free Jio to Jio calls with 500 minutes offnet calling and 14GB data for 28 days

This plan, too, offers free Jio to Jio calls with 500 minutes offnet calling and 14GB data for 28 days Rs 155 all-in-one plan: This plan also offers free Jio to Jio calls and 500 minutes offnet calling, but with 28GB data for a month

This plan also offers free Jio to Jio calls and 500 minutes offnet calling, but with 28GB data for a month Rs 185 all-in-one plan: It offers 56GB data for 28 days while the rest of the features remain the same.

The all-in-one plans for Jio sim users were introduced at Rs 222, 333, 444 and 555 respectively. These offer 2GB data, free Jio-to-Jio calls, free SMS services etc.