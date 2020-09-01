Reliance Jio Fiber has launched the cheapest unlimited broadband plans in India. Under the new plan of the company, any person can avail of unlimited internet service for just Rs 399. Jio Fiber has introduced new tariff schemes to increase its penetration in every Indian household under the new NAYE INDIA KA NAYA JOSH campaign to increase customer reach in India. The company says that these new tariff schemes will provide maximum benefit to the customers during the current challenging times. These plans are Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999, and Rs 1499. The company claims that in these new plans of JioFiber, users will get unlimited internet. Besides, the company has announced an unconditional 30-day free trial offer for new users. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: Jio Forever Annual plans, free HD and 4K Set top box, and more

Under the new plan, Jio Fiber will provide a 30-day free trial of 150 Mbps speed internet access to all new customers without any condition. New consumers will be given 4K set-top boxes with 10 OTT app subscriptions. Customers will get Jio Fiber plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499. Customers will get 30 Mbps speed in the plan of Rs 399. Apart from this, users will get 100 Mbps in the plan of Rs 699 and 150 Mbps in the plan of Rs 999. Also, 300 Mbps data speed customers will get in the plan of Rs 1,499.

Rs 399 and Rs 699 Jio Fiber Plan

In Jio Fiber’s new plan of Rs 399, the company is offering unlimited internet at a speed of 30Mbps. Apart from this, users of this plan will also get the benefit of unlimited free voice calling across the country. The Rs 699 plan is the silver plan of Jio Fiber. It will get unlimited data at a speed of 100Mbps. Apart from this, like the Rs 399 plan, the company is also offering unlimited free voice calling across the country.

Rs 999 and Rs 1499 Jio Fiber Plan

Rs 999 plan will get unlimited data from 150Mbps speed. An unlimited free voice calling facility across the country is also in this plan. Apart from this, the company is also giving a free subscription to 11 OTT apps priced at Rs 1 thousand per month. Rs 1499 is the diamond plan of Jio Fiber. In this, subscribers will get unlimited internet at a speed of 300Mbps. An unlimited free voice calling facility is also in this plan. With this plan of Rs 1499, the company is also offering a free subscription to 12 OTT apps priced at Rs 1500 per month.