Remixed Emojis To Dark Web Search: Google Announces New Features for Android Users

Google has come up with seven new features for Android phones and WearOS-powered smart watches.

The dark web feature in Gmail is available only in the US right now.

Google has recently unveiled a series of new features for Android phones and WearOS-powered smartwatches. The technology giant has come up with seven new features including remixed emojis and scanning dark web.

Here is a list of some of the major updates:

The Remixed emojis

The Android phones will feature an emoji kitchen that helps the users alter emojis into stickers using the Gboard. They can now make aquatic-theme emoticon combinations and forward them to their friends or family.

Scan dark web

Gmail users from the United States will now be able to run scans to see if their Gmail address has been exposed to the dark web. They will also get guidance on measures to protect themselves from such online threats. Meanwhile, Google has announced that this feature will be brought to 20 more countries in the near future.

The Spotify shortcut

The WearOS watch users will now be able to play music right from their watches along with the Spotify shortcut.

Widgets for shows, and news

Google has added three new widgets for Android users that will allow them to see information on their smartphones and tablets. The company issued a blog post that read, “Quickly find personalised movie and TV show suggestions with Google TV, track selected stocks with Google Finance, and enjoy headlines curated daily from Google News.”

New Google Play Books feature

The users of Google Play Books can now access Reading practice that will help new readers to enhance their vocabulary and comprehension skills. Around thousands of compatible children’s e-books are available on Android phones and tablets.

Most of these features are expected to be rolled out in the coming few weeks. It is also to be noted that Gmail’s dark web feature is available only in the United States at the moment. It is still unknown when this feature will be made available for users in India.

