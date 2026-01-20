Home

Technology

Republic Day Sale 2026: Apple iPhone prices fall sharply on Flipkart, Amazon - Check before you buy

Republic Day Sale 2026: Apple iPhone prices fall sharply on Flipkart, Amazon – Check before you buy

The 2026 Republic Day Sale is here! You can save a lot of money on iPhones at Flipkart and Amazon. There are big price cuts on both new and older models. You can save even more by using specific bank cards or by trading in your old phone.

Republic Day 2026 is almost here and Indian e-commerce giants and electronic stores have started offering some of the highest discounts on smartphones. If you’re looking to buy an Apple smartphone at cheap prices this Republic Day Sale 2026, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best iPhone deals online and offline right now.

Best iPhone Deals Online

Flipkart and Amazon starts off our list with some great discounts on Apple’s popular iPhones right now. You will find deals starting from high-performance smartphones to entry-level models that can cater to various budgets.

Best iPhone Online Deals

iPhone 17 Series Discounts: Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup starting at iPhone 17 (256GB) has received significant price deductions on Flipkart and Amazon. Prices are even dipping into the low ₹70,000s when you add bank discounts and exchange offers.

iPhone 17 Pro Discounts: Staying on the subject of iPhones 17, Pro models such as iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also seeing price deductions on Amazon if you use specific bank coupons that can be stacked with credit card offers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

iPhone Air/Previous Discounts: These Apple iPhones are great options if you’re looking for a value buy. Both Amazon and Flipkart have the iPhone Air in their sales along with older generation iPhones such as iPhone 15, iPhone 16 under price cuts along with additional savings.

These deals often include added savings from bank offers, instant card discounts and exchange offers which can drop the effective price even further.

Best iPhone Deals Offline/Other Retailers

If you prefer to buy your smartphones in-store instead of online, plenty of brick-and-mortar retailers are offering discounts on popular smartphones this Republic Day Sale as well. Electronics retail giant Vijay Sales also has a Republic Day sale going on right now, featuring some amazing prices on smartphones along with loyalty rewards.

When to Buy & Tips to Save More

The sales have already begun and started around January 17 for Flipkart with Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale expected to last until January 26. Members with early access to sales (Flipkart Plus, Amazon Prime) and using bank deals at the right time can help you save even more money.

There you have it! If you’re in the market for a new iPhone this Republic Day, make sure to take advantage of these discounts before they’re gone!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.