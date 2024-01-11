Home

Republic Day Sale 2024: Check Offers From Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23

The popular e-commerce giants, including Flipkart and Amazon, have revealed the dates for the much-awaited Indian Republic Day Sale. Check here for details.

Flipkart Myntra and Amazon are gearing up to launch their Republic Day Sale Live from Jan 12.

New Delhi: The popular e-commerce giants, including Flipkart and Amazon, have revealed the dates for the much-awaited Indian Republic Day Sale. While the prices and exclusive offers on smartphones—including the newest iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, and more—remain undisclosed, fans are anticipating the big reveal of new bargains and discounts. Here are the details on the Republic Day Sales.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale starts on January 14 and will be live until January 19. The retail website has released a preview of its online platforms, including discounted phone listings. Exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus members starts on January 13, and the sale runs until January 19.

Flipkart Plus members will have access to the sale starting on January 13, as is customary. Although the e-commerce behemoth has not disclosed the prices of the phones, it is anticipated that the following models will have exciting deals: iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo T2x, Poco X5, Realme 11, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, and more. The iPhone 15 is already reduced from Rs 79,900 to Rs 72,999, and with the additional sale offer—yet to be disclosed—the price may reach its lowest point since its launch in September 2023.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The largest rival of Flipkart, Amazon, is also holding a Great Republic Day Sale starting on January 14; the details of the deals on phones and other electronic devices have not yet been released. The iPhone 13 will be reduced from Rs 59,999 to less than Rs 52,999 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale. Other smartphones that will be discounted include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi 12, and others. Another e-commerce player, Tata Cliq, will hold its India’s Got Style Sale, starting on January 20 and ending on January 26. It promises to offer up to 85% off on gadgets, including headphones, 80% off on smartwatches, 65 percent off on speakers, and similar offers on other items.

Myntra Announces R-Day Sale

Myntra will host the Right to Fashion Sale from January 12 to 18, offering over 60% off nearly every product. Jio Mart has not yet provided information about R-Day sales. Although the major e-commerce companies have announced the dates of the sale, they have not yet disclosed the costs or deals they will be offering on smartphones, such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, and others.

