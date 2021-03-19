New Delhi: At a time when WhatsApp is facing backlash for its privacy policy updates, the Central government on Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain the messaging app from implementing its new privacy policy. Filing an affidavit, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the statement in response to a petition challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp. The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws. Also Read - Delhi HC Restrains Future Group From Going Ahead With Reliance Deal on Amazon's Plea

“It is humbly prayed that the Respondent No. 2 [WhatsApp] may be restrained from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service dated 04.01.2021 from 08.02.2021 or any subsequent date pending adjudication by this Hon’ble Court,” the Centre stated in an affidavit. Also Read - Whatsapp Messenger Room: Follow These Steps to Make Video Calls With 50 People Simultaneously

The Delhi High Court on February 2 had sought the Central Government’s response on a petition challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Voice and Video Calling Feature for Desktop Version

WhatsApp has recently asked users to either give their consent to sharing data with Facebook or lose their accounts after February 8. The policy was, however, put on hold till May 15 due to a massive backlash by the users.

The plea filed in the court stated that the fissures in law with respect to data are quite conspicuous and a framework to regulate the same is the need of the hour. The pela also sought a direction from the court to the Central Government to frame rules, guidelines, regulations to protect privacy and data of the citizens from all the apps and organisations operating in India.

The High Court has also been urged to direct the Centre to tell WhatsApp to either roll back their policy or provide an option to opt out of the January 4, 2021 privacy policy and also to provide users who have accepted the privacy policy to be given another option to choose for themselves.

Besides this, the petitioner prayed for the right to seek confirmation, access and rectification, the right to objection, restriction and portability of the data and the right to be forgotten as being part of Article 21 and intrinsic to the right to privacy.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)