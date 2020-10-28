New Delhi: COVID-19 turned out to be a nightmare for a majority of us, while some lost their job others are still struggling to manage work from home with limited resource and options. Business were not prepared for this lockdown as their management and team were till not updated with the new and advanced technology and their IT team were not well equipped to manage remote working and still having access to all data, applications, etc. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Scorecard, IPL Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates Online Match 48: Padikkal, de Villiers Lead Bangalore's Fight vs Mumbai After Kohli's Wicket

To compete and be in pace with the world economy, it is important to revamp your business and have a strong IT department that can reduce world pressure and make work environment durable and elastic during and after the pandemic.

While social-distancing is still in practice and it is not safe to work with the same strength, we are here to help you with just some simple steps to reduce your work load and have your business, on your fingertips.

While many companies have already made a shift from having a bulk to hard copies of documents to online database of all the matters, it seems you are an old school in this.

Step 1: Schedule your office meeting via video-call

Before you go out and discuss with the team, make a list of all possible issues you are facing in remote working. Discuss with the team, know their struggle of work from home and their expectation from the office.

Step 2: Shift from bulky hard documents to Cloud Computing

Remember, you cut trees to make a paper which is of no use after a point of time. Additionally, two people cannot work at the same time on the same project if you just have one copy of the document.

Recruit someone with advanced knowledge of cloud computing and store all the data at place. Not just the data but also applications, email, networking, etc.

Cloud computing will make working easy and eliminate the load of carrying hard disk or pen drive to all places and make remote working easy. Your database will be stored at one place, and you just place for the amount of storage you use.

Cloud computing will make working easy and eliminate the load of carrying hard disk or pen drive to all places and make remote working easy. Your database will be stored at one place, and you just place for the amount of storage you use.

Step 3: Having a qualified HR in your office

Human Resource is no more about just pick calls and schedule a meeting. With growth in technology and fast-moving economy, you need a good HR team that would have a hold with online work and keep the team updated on the work allotted, time of submission, track vacancy and recruitment and many more.

Step 4: Map your customer needs

While you shift from pen & paper to digital business environment, you have to keep in mind the need and demand of your customers. Build a simple and easy website wherein you will place all your services and products and let your target audience known about your business and benefits they’ll get if they chose you.

This would reduce your advertisement cost and you can work from anywhere at anytime without any cost of going to places and selling your services.

Be it a small or a big business, shifting to technology-friendly work environment is not just convenient but also budget-friendly and reduces unnecessary cost of storage, hiring employees to manage documents and files and many more.

Do not let this pandemic affect your work-growth and hamper your business. Switch to Online work with simple and advanced technology and reduce the workload with simplified work pattern.

