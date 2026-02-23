Home

GTA 6 price leaked online ahead of launch - The rumoured cost could surprise millions of gamers

A fresh GTA 6 price leak suggests the highly anticipated Rockstar title could cost significantly more than typical AAA games, sparking debate among gamers ahead of its official November 2026 launch.

GTA 6 price leaked online ahead of launch

Big news today for Grand Theft Auto fans, as one of the biggest games of the decade has leaked its online release price tag. Grand Theft Auto VI, set to release later this year, recently had its price leaked online via an insider listing.

Possible GTA 6 Price Revealed

The insider listing, which has since been removed, revealed that GTA 6’s Xbox release price will sit around £89.99 – which works out at around $99.99 USD when converted – meaning GTA 6 may well be one of the most expensive “standard” versions of a game when released.

This price point would also signify an increase on the normal price cap of $60-$70 games seem to hover around when releasing their games.

GTA VI Price List

Here is what the listing image has priced GTA VI at;

Xbox Game Standard Edition – £89.99 (approximately $99.99 USD)

2. PC Game on Rockstar Games Launcher – £60.99 (according to the same picture above)

Industry insiders have previously noted how pre-order prices aren’t always set prices for games and can often just be placeholders for retailers to use until official pricing is provided; however, with GTA VI releasing later this year, it seems the GTA VI leak has reached ALPHA tier interest levels.

Take-Two Interactive have not confirmed any official prices just yet but have noted that GTA 6 will release on November 19th, 2026. That said, AAA titles have been creeping higher in price over the years when it comes to deluxe editions of titles.

Grand Theft Auto VI – Pricing & More

Rockstar Games have yet to announce any final details for Grand Theft Auto VI; however, we do know a few things about the game.

It is confirmed to take place within the massive world that is Vice City, as well as feature groundbreaking new protagonists and technology to allow for an insane level of immersion.

What fans have to say about the possible $99.99 price tag.

The internet, as you can imagine, has had lots to say about the possible $99.99 price tag. Some fans of the series have noted how that is far too expensive for a game in 2023, with standard AAA titles sitting at around the $70-$80 price range.

Others have said that they have no problem with the game costing that much; Grand Theft Auto games are known for their amazing worlds and gameplay, so if anything, fans believe that GTA VI will cost players less.

