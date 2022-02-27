Washington: Google is pausing the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms, media report. The Russian state media outlet RT News, as well as other Russian state-funded media, will not be able to run ads on YouTube, or any other Google services, including using the search and Gmail to place ads, reported news agency Reuters on Sunday citing spokesman Michael Aciman.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: List of Countries Who Have Closed Their Airspace for Russia So Far

"We're actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary," Aciman said.

YouTube has also blocked the Russian channel RT from Ukraine. YouTube restricted RT and several other Russian channels as the Ukrainian government requested the social media platform to cut off their access in Ukraine, CNN news reported citing YouTube.

Citing “extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine” for the move, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said that the social media platform is pausing monetization of several Russian channels that come in the ambit of recent sanctions imposed after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine.

“We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels,” the media outlet quoted Choi who added that they might take further actions as per new developments.

The social media platform also stated that it has removed channels and videos violating its policies that were involved in coordinated deception.

On Friday, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) said that it was blocking Russian state media’s ability to run ads and monetize them on Meta’s platform.

(With inputs from ANI)