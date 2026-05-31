Russia working on anti-ageing technology: Work underway to grow human organs inside pigs in project worth billions of dollars

In April, Russia's Deputy Minister of Science, Denis Sekirinsky, stated that scientists are developing gene therapies capable of slowing down the ageing process within the body's cells.

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New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a massive government project worth $26 billion aimed at combating the effects of ageing and physical frailty. Dubbed “New Health Preservation Technologies,” this programme will focus on developing techniques such as growing human organs inside “mini-pigs” (a specialized breed of swine).

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the project will also involve research into gene therapy, the laboratory cultivation of human organs, and extreme-temperature cryotherapy.

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The Russian government asserts that the mission’s objective is to slow down the ageing process and save the lives of approximately 175,000 people by the end of the decade.

Attempting to Halt Cellular Ageing Through Gene Therapy

In April, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Science, Denis Sekirinsky, stated that scientists are developing gene therapies capable of slowing down the ageing process within the body’s cells. He described this initiative as one of the most significant research endeavours in the field of anti-ageing.

A major component of this project is based on bioprinting—a process that utilises 3D printers to create living tissues and organs. Russian scientists claim to have already successfully created human cartilage and a mouse thyroid gland. The ultimate goal is to enable the complete replacement of human organs by 2030.

Additionally, Russia is working on growing human livers, kidneys, and hearts inside genetically modified mini-pigs. Scientists believe that this approach could help alleviate the shortage of organs available for transplantation in the future.

Putin Has Been Undergoing Cryotherapy and Peptide Therapy

According to reports, Putin has been undergoing cryotherapy and peptide therapy for quite some time. Russian scientist Vladimir Khavinson used to administer special peptides—derived from calf tissue—to Putin. He advocated for anti-ageing treatments through peptide therapy, claiming that humans could potentially live up to 120 years.

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It is also said that Putin utilises cryotherapy to maintain his youthfulness. This procedure involves exposing the body to temperatures as low as approximately -112 degrees Celsius for a brief period. Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz revealed that during a meeting at the Kremlin in 2018, Putin had explained the benefits of this therapy to him in great detail.