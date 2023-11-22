Home

OpenAI: Days After Being Fired Sam Altman Returns As CEO, Satya Nadella Reacts

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

New Delhi: OpenAI had fired Sam Altman days ago on November 17 and he was then hired by Microsoft to head a new advanced AI Research Team along with Greg Brockman. Now, he has decided to come back to OpenAI as its CEO and his decision has been warmly welcomed by the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. Along with Sam Altman, Greg Brockman is also returning to OpenAI and he has confirmed this on the social media platform ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter). Know how Microsoft CEO has reacted to it and what all happened in the last few days..

