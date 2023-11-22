By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
OpenAI: Days After Being Fired Sam Altman Returns As CEO, Satya Nadella Reacts
OpenAI: Days After Being Fired Sam Altman Returns As CEO, Satya Nadella Reacts
New Delhi: OpenAI had fired Sam Altman days ago on November 17 and he was then hired by Microsoft to head a new advanced AI Research Team along with Greg Brockman. Now, he has decided to come back to OpenAI as its CEO and his decision has been warmly welcomed by the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. Along with Sam Altman, Greg Brockman is also returning to OpenAI and he has confirmed this on the social media platform ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter). Know how Microsoft CEO has reacted to it and what all happened in the last few days..
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.