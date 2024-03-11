Home

Technology

Samsung A35 5G, A55 5G Launched With THESE Key Features, Specs | Know DEETS Here

Samsung A35 5G, A55 5G Launched With THESE Key Features, Specs | Know DEETS Here

Samsung released two new 5G smartphones consisting of the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G, placed at the mid range segment in the smartphone market. Here are complete details of these smartphones

Is Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 launched in India? (Image: Samsung)

New Delhi: Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched two of its smartphones, namely, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Samsung Galaxy A35, on Monday. Both devices feature 6.6-inch displays with up to 120 Hz refresh rates and offer premium features like an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, flagship camera innovations, Samsung Knox Vault security features, and promise four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Here are complete details on the latest Samsung launches, the Galaxy A35 and A55 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price and Availability

Samsung launched the Galaxy A55 and A35 smartphones with OneUI and Samsung’s Knox security, which are available in various colour options to choose from. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is yet to be launched in India and is likely to be priced at Rs 21,990 in India for the base model with 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available in colours like Navy and Ice Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with the following specifications:

Display : 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Processor : Samsung Exynos 1480 chipset.

RAM : 8GB LPDDR5.

Storage : 256GB internal storage.

Camera : Rear : Triple camera setup (50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens). Front : 32MP selfie camera.

Battery : 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support.

Operating System : Android v14 with Samsung One UI.

Colors : Navy, Ice Blue.

Other Features : Water-resistant (IP67), dust-proof, fingerprint and face unlock, Dolby Atmos speaker, and more.

These specifications make the Samsung Galaxy A55 a powerful mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities, display quality, and performance.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G was launched on March 11, 2024. The smartphone is priced at 379 Euros (approx. Rs 34,180) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and 449 Euros (approx. Rs 40,490) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in colours like Lilac, Ice Blue, and Navy. It is unclear if the smartphone will officially be released in India.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G comes with the following specifications:

Display : 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Processor : Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset.

RAM : 6GB.

Storage : 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a memory card.

Camera : Rear : Triple camera setup (50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens). Front : 13MP selfie camera.

Battery : 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support.

Operating System : Android v14 with Samsung One UI.

Other Features : Dual SIM, 5G connectivity, water-resistant (IP67), fingerprint sensor, and more.

These specifications highlight the Galaxy A35 as a mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities, display quality, and performance

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.