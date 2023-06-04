Home

Samsung Acknowledges Camera Blur Issue in Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+

The company has come out in the open and acknowledged that the camera on these phones has some technical issues and that an update is on the way.

New Delhi: Samsung has confirmed the issue that many of the users of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ were facing with their phones, i.e., the camera blur issue in close-up shots. The company has come out in the open and acknowledged that the camera on these phones has some technical issues and that an update is on the way.

The South Korean company confirmed that the subject looks a bit blurry in close-up shots taken from the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Moreover, the officials of the company have also confirmed that the rear wide-angle camera on the S23 and S23+ has a bright aperture, which is causing the blurring of the photos.

What’s The Solution?

The company has suggested that its users hold their phones vertically or take photos from a distance so as to reduce the impact of the blur. The company added that in order to reduce the blur, users have to avoid taking images horizontally.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra Series

The Galaxy series phones, named Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra Series, were launched by Samsung in February of this year and have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate spanning from 48 Hz to 120 Hz. All these phones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, i.e., the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for the Galaxy.

