Home

Technology

Samsung announces AI-based Dementia detection features for Galaxy watch and ring at CES 2026

Samsung announces AI-based Dementia detection features for Galaxy watch and ring at CES 2026

Samsung announced AI-based cognitive health monitoring for Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring at CES 2026, aiming to flag early signs of dementia through behavioural analysis and user alerts worldwide rollout.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Galaxy wearable devices that aim to identify early signs of cognitive decline, including dementia. The announcement was made during the company’s presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The move signals Samsung’s growing focus on preventive healthcare through consumer technology.

Announcement Highlights Samsung’s Expansion Beyond Physical Health Tracking

Samsung confirmed that future updates to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring will include AI-powered tools capable of monitoring behavioural and activity-based patterns over time. The company said these tools are designed to detect subtle changes that may indicate early cognitive impairment.

The features will operate passively in the background while users follow their regular routines. Samsung said the system will focus on long-term trends rather than isolated incidents. This approach is intended to improve reliability and reduce unnecessary alerts.

AI System Will Analyse Daily Behaviour and Activity Patterns Over Time

According to Samsung, the AI system will analyse multiple data points collected through the wearable devices and connected smartphones. These include movement speed, daily activity levels, sleep patterns, and interaction behaviour with digital interfaces.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company said voice-related signals and device usage patterns may also be assessed where users provide consent. The analysis will focus on gradual behavioural changes rather than short-term fluctuations caused by stress, illness, or travel.

Samsung stated that combining multiple data sources allows the system to build a broader picture of user behaviour and detect deviations that could warrant attention.

Samsung Clarifies that the Feature is not a Medical Diagnostic Tool

Samsung emphasised that the new cognitive health features are not intended to diagnose dementia or any other medical condition. The company said the alerts generated by the system are meant only to raise awareness.

Users receiving notifications are advised to consult qualified medical professionals for further evaluation. Samsung said the feature is designed to support early awareness and does not replace clinical tests or professional medical assessments.

Limited Beta Rollout Planned as Samsung Works with Research Partners

Samsung said the dementia-related monitoring tools will be introduced initially through a limited beta programme in select markets. The company did not announce a confirmed timeline for a wider or global rollout.

The firm said it is working with external research partners to validate the accuracy and effectiveness of the technology. Samsung added that user privacy and data security remain key priorities during development and deployment.

New Feature Aligns with Samsung’s Broader AI-Driven Health Strategy

The announcement forms part of Samsung’s broader effort to integrate AI into its health ecosystem. Existing Galaxy wearable devices already offer features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity analysis.

With the addition of cognitive health monitoring, Samsung aims to expand the role of wearables in preventive healthcare and early risk awareness.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.