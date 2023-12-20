Home

Samsung Announces Massive Offers on Galaxy A14 5G, Price Starts at Rs 13,499

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G now available at an affordable price and discounted offers.

The SAMSUNG Galaxy A14 5G, has just received a major discount with the base model just at Rs 13,499! SAMSUNG is slashing prices across all three variants of India’s top-selling 5G smartphone, making cutting-edge 5G technology even more accessible. Check out these details and the exciting offers to know more of what the A14 5G packs beneath its hood.

Price Cuts and Cashbacks:

4GB + 64GB: Originally INR 13,499, now enjoy a sweet INR 1,000 cashback with Axis Bank, bringing the effective price down to just INR 12,499!

6GB + 128GB: This mid-tier variant sees a similar INR 1,000 cashback courtesy of Axis Bank, making it yours for INR 14,999 instead of INR 15,999.

8GB + 256GB: For those seeking ultimate power and storage, the top-end variant remains at INR 17,999, but still includes the attractive INR 1,000 Axis Bank cashback offer.

Impressive Specs at an Unbeatable Price:

Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy A14 5G packs a punch despite its budget-friendly price tag. Here’s what you get:

Smooth Scrolling Display: A vibrant 6.6-inch PLS TFT display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate keeps your visuals crisp and scrolling experience delightful.

Reliable 5G Connectivity: Stay future-proof with blazing-fast 5G speeds powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor.

Powerful Performance: Choose between 4GB or 6GB RAM (depending on the variant) for seamless multitasking and handling everyday tasks with ease. Light gaming is also a breeze!

Long-lasting Battery: The 5000mAh battery promises to keep you powered for over two days, letting you ditch the charger worries.

Capable Camera System: Capture stunning photos and selfies with the triple rear camera system (50MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro) and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Future-proof Software: Enjoy the latest Android 13 experience with the promise of Android 14 and regular security updates, keeping your phone secure and up-to-date.

The SAMSUNG Galaxy A14 5G’s impressive features, coupled with these exciting discounts, make it an irresistible offer for anyone seeking a budget-friendly 5G phone. So, if you’re looking to upgrade or experience the power of 5G without breaking your wallet, the A14 5G is definitely worth checking out!

