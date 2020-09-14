Samsung has announced streaming yet another Unpacked Event on September 23. The company has already launched Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, and many others in its Unpacked Event on August 5. Now Samsung has disclosed its virtual presentation on September 23 which will be named “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan”. The event might unveil its most anticipated smartphone of the year Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Also Read - Valentine's Day Offer: Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 Now, Get it For Less Than Rs 70k

According to reports, a 360-degree view of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been shared on the Verizon website with eye-catching colors. The specification of this smartphone is still not disclosed by Samsung. But as far as leaks and rumors are concerned, the S20 Fan Edition can have a 4500mah battery capacity and some other interesting features. Apart from this, it can be launched in four color options. However, officially the company has not shared any information about it. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition can be launched with 5G and 4G connectivity. Samsung can give Snapdragon 865 processor in the 4G variant of this smartphone. There are also reports that Samsung can named this upcoming smartphone as Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite at the time of launch. Also Read - All 3 Galaxy S20 Models Will Come With 12GB RAM

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has a 6.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, which will come with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Its display will get a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 407ppi. Talking about security, its display will get the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Samsung may launch its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with a triple camera setup. According to reports, a 12-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.8 aperture can be given in its rear. Along with this, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with a 123 degree of view in its rear and an 8-megapixel zoom camera with f / 2.0 aperture can be given. At the same time, a 22-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture can be given on its front for selfie and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition can have a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 15W charging. Talking about connectivity features, it is believed that the company can include the 5G model in it. Apart from this, it will get 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port. This smartphone will support wireless charging. It will get two stereo speakers for a better sound experience. Apart from this, it will weigh 190 grams.