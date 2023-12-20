Home

Technology

Samsung, Apple, Google: Check Top 5 Smartwatches Under Rs 40000 From These Brands

Smartwatches are our wearable devices that offer features such as fitness tracking and quick access to notifications, serving as convenient tools for staying connected and monitoring health on the go. Embrace a world of cutting-edge technology effortlessly woven with stunning design and advanced health features. We’ve curated the top 5 smartwatches under Rs. 40,000, guaranteed to elevate your style and empower your well-being journey.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro at Rs 35,999

This titanium-titan redefines smartwatch luxury. Boasting a sapphire crystal display and durable build, it’s ready for any adventure. Advanced health tracking goes beyond basics with Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis for body composition, advanced sleep tracking with snore detection, and extensive workout metrics. Stay connected with seamless integration for both Android and iOS, Google Assistant support, and a generous 80-hour battery life for extended trips. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is available on Samsung India website, Flipkart, Amazon, and major electronics stores.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire at Rs 39,990

This rugged warrior laughs in the face of the elements. Shock-resistant, water-resistant up to 10 ATM, and armed with scratch-resistant sapphire glass, it’s built to conquer. Go off the grid with built-in maps, multi-band GNSS for pinpoint accuracy, and ClimbPro guidance for mastering ascents. Train like a pro with in-depth performance analysis via VO2 Max estimations, training status, and recovery time recommendations. 18-day battery life fuels multi-day adventures.

The smartwatch is available on Garmin India website, Amazon, Croma, and authorised Garmin retailers.

Apple Watch Series 9 at Rs 34,990

The always-on display keeps you informed and in control. This Apple ecosystem champion offers advanced health features like Blood Oxygen sensor, ECG app, and Cycle Tracking for comprehensive monitoring. Level up your workouts with detailed feedback on running power, elevation gain, and cadence for various activities. Seamless Apple integration unlocks your Mac, shares activity data, and seamlessly connects with your iPhone.

The smartwatch is available for purchase on Apple India website, authorised Apple retailers, and select authorised resellers.

Pixel Watch 2 at Rs 32,999

This sleek circular marvel packs a punch. Google’s latest processor powers a smooth user interface and enhanced Activity Tracking Plus. Stay informed with comprehensive health tracking, including advanced heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and even ECG capabilities. Stress Management tools help you stay centred, and Enhanced Fitness features optimise your workouts. 24-hour battery life keeps you going, and Safety Check provides peace of mind. The device is available on Flipkart for Rs. 39,900 and for pre order on Google Store.

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch at Rs 29,990

This vibrant, music-loving companion is your perfect active lifestyle partner. Leave your phone behind and enjoy over 20 preloaded sports apps with on-wrist music storage. Personalised workouts cater to your needs, from yoga to strength training, making fitness engaging. Stylish and reliable with a carbon-fibre build and impressive 6-day battery life, it’s your dependable partner in wellness.

The smartwatch is available on Garmin India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised Garmin retailers.

Bonus tips for your tailored needs:

Display: Consider size, resolution, and always-on functionality for optimal viewing.

Essential features: Prioritise features based on your needs, whether health monitoring, fitness tracking, or smart connectivity.

Compatibility: Ensure seamless integration with your smartphone’s operating system.

Battery life: Choose a watch that meets your daily usage patterns.

Read reviews: Gain insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.

Brand reputation: Prioritise brands known for quality, customer support, and software updates.



With these insights and top picks, you’re well on your way to finding the perfect smartwatch under Rs. 40,000 that complements your style and empowers your well-being journey. Explore, try and enjoy these technologies!

