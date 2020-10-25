New Delhi: Korean tech major Samsung has become the best employer in the world this year, according to the rankings released on Friday by US business magazine Forbes. Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy S21 Series in January 2021: Report

Samsung beat some of the most renowned companies including Amazon, IBM and Microsoft to rank No.1 in 2020, taking a giant leap from the previous 76th rank last year and 106th rank in 2018 on a list of 750 MNCs(Multi National Corporations). Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy Fit2 Band in South Korea This Week

This year, the ranking was based on a study based on the employers’ COVID-19 response, talent acquisition, gender equality and so on, Gizmochina stated. More than 160,000 participants from 58 countries took the survey anonymously. Also Read - Samsung Launches S20FE Fan Edition – Check Out Features, Price, and Specifications

Samsung made its employees’ health their priority while managing its supply chain across the world keeping up productions and sales.

Other Korean companies on the list included LG, in 5th position. The country’s largest web portal operator, Naver, and cosmetics major Amorepacific occupied the 37th and 42nd positions, respectively, while Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s leading automaker, took the 80th spot on the list.