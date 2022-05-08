New Delhi: In a bid to make headways in the highly-competitive laptop market in India, Korean tech giant Samsung has now brought affordable laptops into the country, including the Galaxy Book Go. With a starting price of Rs 38,990, the Galaxy Book Go comes in silver colour and features a 14-inch display. The new laptop is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and comes with 4GB RAM.Also Read - Samsung Likely Working on Two New Budget Smartphones

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go has an all-plastic build, and the silver colour scheme makes it appear more premium than it is with a sleek design. To accommodate the webcam, the bezels are small on the sides and broader on the top. There are two USB Type-C ports, one on each side of the Galaxy Book Go.

On the left side, there is also a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. The two 1.5W speakers are placed on the bottom and they support Dolby Atmos.

The laptop is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform that delivers advanced camera and audio technology, artificial intelligence (AI) accelerated experiences and enterprise-grade security features that allow users to connect securely, create and learn all day long. It wasn’t sluggish in everyday use.

Galaxy Book Go builds on Windows 11 experiences with the benefit of instant-on speeds. The battery life of the laptop is fine as it lasted for over 10 hours on a single charge.

The laptop can cater to students as well as office goers in the hybrid normal, as it offers a good battery life and strong processor, which makes it ideal for online classes or office usage.