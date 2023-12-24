Home

Samsung Crystal Vision 4k TV: Know Price, Specifications, Features and More

The Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV is a strong contender in the TV market, boasting new specifications to enhance the home entertainment experience. The Smart TV launched on August 4th this year is packed with exciting features at an affordable price starting at just Rs. 30,999. Let’s take a closer look at its key features.

Crystal Vision’s Key Features :

Crystal-Clear Resolution: The Crystal Vision boasts a stunning 4K UHD display that delivers crystal-clear resolution. With its powerful Crystal Processor 4K, even low-resolution visuals are upscaled to near-pristine clarity.

PurColor Technology: This TV’s PurColor technology expands the colour spectrum, offering over a billion shades for a level of realism and depth that is truly captivating.

High Dynamic Range (HDR): HDR brings brilliance to the screen by amplifying contrast and revealing hidden details in both dark and bright areas of the image. This feature provides a more immersive viewing experience.

Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) Technology: The Crystal Vision impresses with its virtual top channel system, creating a 3D soundscape that follows the action on screen. This envelops viewers in cinematic audio.

Q-Symphony Harmony: This feature synchronises the TV’s speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar, creating a unified and immersive soundscape that takes the audio experience to another level.

Smart Features: Powered by Tizen OS, the Crystal Vision offers a Smart Hub that provides easy navigation through various streaming apps and personalised recommendations. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Samsung’s Bixby voice assistants, allowing users to control their entertainment experience with simple voice commands.

IoT Hub Integration: The Crystal Vision serves as an IoT hub, integrating with SmartThings to connect and control compatible smart home devices from one central location. Users can adjust lighting or control thermostats through the TV interface.

Sleek Design: The Crystal Vision stands out with its sleek 3-side bezel design that minimises distractions and immerses viewers in the on-screen action. It comes in multiple sizes, ensuring users can find the perfect fit for their space.

Crystal Vision vs competitors : Which is better?

When comparing the Crystal Vision to its competitors, such as LG’s NANO80 series and Sony’s X80J models, there are some notable differences:

PurColor Technology: The Crystal Vision offers a wider colour spectrum compared to LG’s NanoCell and Sony’s Triluminos Pro technologies.

HDR Support: The Crystal Vision supports HDR10 but lacks compatibility with Dolby Vision, a feature offered by Sony’s X80J model.

Refresh Rate: The Crystal Vision has a refresh rate of 60Hz, while LG’s NANO80 and Sony’s X80J offer a smoother 120Hz refresh rate for fast-paced scenes.

Sound Quality: The Crystal Vision’s OTS Lite technology delivers convincing virtual surround sound, but LG’s AI Sound Pro and Sony’s S-Force Front Surround offer more precise channel separation and object-based tracking for a more natural and immersive audio experience.

Smart Platforms: Crystal Vision’s Tizen OS stands out with its app organisation and personalised recommendations. LG’s webOS platform offers a clean interface and built-in gaming features, while Sony’s Android TV platform provides access to a wider range of apps and customization options.

Pricing and Discount Offers:

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV offers competitive options for consumers. Here are the details:

Flipkart Price: The Crystal Vision is available on Flipkart with a price of ₹31,990, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. Samsung Online Store: On the official Samsung online store, the price range for the Crystal Vision starts from ₹30,999 and goes up to ₹469,490. This wide range allows customers to choose a model that fits their specific requirements and budget. No Cost EMI: For those who prefer to pay in instalments, there is an option for a no-cost EMI of ₹2,666 per month. This provides convenience and flexibility in managing your finances while enjoying the Crystal Vision’s advanced features. Buy with Exchange: Additionally, customers can take advantage of an exchange offer that allows them to get up to ₹2,000 off when trading in their old TV. This further enhances the affordability of upgrading to the Crystal Vision. Bank Offers: Samsung has partnered with Federal Bank and IDFC Bank to offer a special discount of 10% on credit card transactions and credit card EMI transactions, up to ₹2,000. This exclusive bank offer adds extra savings for customers looking to purchase the Crystal Vision.

With these pricing options and offers, Samsung aims to make the Crystal Vision accessible and appealing to a wide range of consumers. Whether you choose to buy from Flipkart or directly from the Samsung online store, there are various ways to make this cutting-edge 4K TV more affordable and within reach.

The Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV presents itself as a strong contender in the 4K TV market. Its strengths lie in its stunning picture quality, intuitive smart platform, and competitive pricing. As the battle for dominance in the 4K TV market intensifies, consumers are presented with a wide array of choices. Whether you opt for the Crystal Vision or explore other models, one thing is certain: the era of breathtaking home entertainment experiences has arrived, powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The decision ultimately rests in your hands as you embark on a journey into the world of immersive visual and audio excellence. Choose wisely and enjoy the wonders of modern television technology!

