New Delhi: South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy A04 on Wednesday. The latest smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and gets an octa-core SoC. The company has not revealed the price of Samsung Galaxy A04 yet.

The smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The entry-level smartphone from the South Korean giant is a successor to the Galaxy A03.

The samsung’s latest smartphone listed in Black, Green, Copper, and White colour options. In comparison, Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 in Black, Blue, and Red colours. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A04. Also Read - Samsung Likely Working on Two New Budget Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A04: Here are some of the specifications