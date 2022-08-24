New Delhi: South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy A04 on Wednesday. The latest smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and gets an octa-core SoC. The company has not revealed the price of Samsung Galaxy A04 yet.Also Read - Samsung Unpacked Event 2022: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro | Highlights
The smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The entry-level smartphone from the South Korean giant is a successor to the Galaxy A03. Also Read - Samsung's New Feature Ensures Your Personal Data Remains Hidden During Repair; Here's How to Activate
The samsung’s latest smartphone listed in Black, Green, Copper, and White colour options. In comparison, Samsung launched the Galaxy A03 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 in Black, Blue, and Red colours. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A04. Also Read - Samsung Likely Working on Two New Budget Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy A04: Here are some of the specifications
- The Samsung Galaxy A04 runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top
- The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display.
- It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC which could be the Exynos 850.
- It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung says that the RAM variants may vary by market.
- The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens.
- The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash.
- For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.
- The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage (varies by market) that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.