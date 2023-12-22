Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A15, A25 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Price, Feature, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A15, A25 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Price, Feature, Specifications

Samsung's two new upcoming smartphones, the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G, are all set to launch in India on December 26.

Samsung officially confirms the launch of Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G on December 26.

Samsung has confirmed the imminent arrival of two new smartphones as Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G are all set to debut in India on December 26. These latest additions to the Galaxy A series promise a range of exciting new features for prospective users. Let’s delve into the specifics and pricing of Samsung new releases.

Trending Now

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Check Features

Beginning with the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, its camera setup comprises a triple camera configuration, headlined by a 50 MP primary camera. The device boasts a Super AMOLED display, marking a significant feature in its visual presentation. Additionally, this model promises expanded RAM starting from 4GB, 6GB up-to 8GB RAM. The smartphone features built-in storage from 128GB to 256GB on the higher end model. These combinations come as an improved change compared to its predecessor.

You may like to read

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Check Specifications

On the other hand, the Galaxy A25 5G is expected to offer its super AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a seamless visual experience. Its rear triple-camera setup includes a 50+5+2MP primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation and AI-powered editing tools. Underneath, the smartphone is powered by a 5 nm chipset, assuring efficient performance.

Find Out Samsung’s Additional Features

Both smartphones come equipped with Samsung’s integrated Knox Security platform, which provides the users with additional security features like Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey, and many more. Samsung also guarantees enhanced security and operating system upgrades for these new models compared to their earlier released smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Price and Features

In recent news, Samsung introduced the budget-friendly Galaxy A05 earlier this month, priced at Rs 9,999. This device offers a sizable 6.7-inch HD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and operates on the MediaTek G85 processor. It runs on the Android 13 OS-based One UI interface and is available in two variants; the 4GB+64GB variant and 6GB+128GB variant. Both models are available to buy via Samsung online store, various online shopping and retail platforms, and select retail stores offline.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.