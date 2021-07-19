Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone will be launched next month. But ahead of the launch, the price of the phone has been leaked. The phone can be launched in two RAM variants. It has been launched in the European market in June with a price tag of Rs 20,000. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G models were launched in June. Although the exact launch date has not been disclosed yet, sources have been quoted as saying that the Galaxy A22 5G may knock in August. The highlight of the phone is the 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery.Also Read - Mumbai/Delhi NCR: Why It's Important to Boil Drinking Water

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has already been launched in other countries along with its 4G variant. Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones sell well in India and more mobiles are going to be launched in the coming time, which are of budget and mid-range and their price is between 10 to 20 thousand rupees.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the Indian market will be Rs 19,999. Since the price has come to the offline store, we can hope that it can be launched soon. The company will introduce the Galaxy A22 5G in India in two models. There is 6GB and 8GB RAM memory and 128GB storage with both models. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will sell for Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB model will be available for Rs 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor which is a chip made on a 7nm process. This processor comes with Mali G57 GPU.

There are three cameras on the back of this phone, one of which is a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The device has a 3.5mm jack and has a fingerprint sensor on its side.